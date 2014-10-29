(Adds forecast, comment from conference call, updates shares)
By Soham Chatterjee
Oct 29 Akamai Technologies Inc, whose
service helps speed up delivery of Web content, said a stronger
U.S. dollar would hurt revenue growth in the current quarter,
sending its shares down as much as 5 percent in after-market
trade.
The company forecast revenue of $515-$535 million for the
fourth quarter, largely below the average analyst estimate of
$531.3 million.
The tepid revenue forecast took the shine off Akamai's
higher-than-expected third-quarter results that drove up the
company's shares as much as 6 percent earlier.
Akamai's shares have risen about 20 percent this year as the
company, whose customers range from Facebook Inc to
Nintendo Co, benefits from a surge in consumption and
transfer of online media and mobile data.
About 27 percent of Akamai's sales come from overseas
markets, exposing the company to swings in foreign exchange
rates.
The U.S. dollar has been on a tear the past three months,
hitting revenue and profits at most American corporations that
have a strong global presence.
Akamai said it expects an adjusted profit of 61-66 cents per
share for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting 62 cents.
Chief Financial Officer Jim Benson said revenue would grow
moderately in the fourth quarter over the third quarter, which
"benefited from unseasonably strong media traffic".
Akamai's net income rose to $91.2 million, or 50 cents per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $79.8 million,
or 44 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share,
topping the average analyst estimate of 57 cents per share.
Revenue rose about 26 percent to $498 million. Analysts had
forecast $490.8 million.
Revenue in the media delivery solutions unit rose about 22
percent, accounting for 46 percent of total revenue.
"Security, mobile content delivery, ecommerce and software
downloads continue to drive growth as improved sales
productivity and the expanded field footprint generate healthy
bookings," CLSA analyst Ed Maguire wrote in a pre-earnings note.
Shares of Akamai, whose rivals include Limelight Networks
Inc and Level 3 Communications Inc, were
trading at $54.17 after the bell on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)