Feb 10 Akamai Technologies Inc, whose services help companies deliver internet content faster, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its media and security products.

The company's revenue rose to $536.3 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $436 million a year earlier.

Net income rose to $97.1 million, or 54 cents per share, from $80.3 million, or 44 cents per share. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)