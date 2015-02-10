BRIEF-Horton Capital Partners fund reports 5.01 pct stake in CPS Technologies as of March 22
* Horton Capital Partners Fund reports 5.01 pct stake in CPS Technologies Corp as of March 22 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Akamai Technologies Inc, whose services help companies deliver internet content faster, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its media and security products.
The company's revenue rose to $536.3 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $436 million a year earlier.
Net income rose to $97.1 million, or 54 cents per share, from $80.3 million, or 44 cents per share. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Pilot Gold reports year-end financial and operating results