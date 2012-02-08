BRIEF-ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING
(Corrects paragraph 6 to say that Akamai is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts and not Sunnyvale, California)
Feb 8 Internet delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit above analysts' expectations, helped by growing demand for online content, sending its shares up 7 percent in trading after the bell.
Akamai earned $60 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $52.5 million, or 27 cents a share.
Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents a share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $324 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 40 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $311.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company, which have gained more than 80 percent in value since its year-low in October, were at $36.92 in trading after the bell. They closed at $34.44 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA said it was seeking protection from creditors by filing on Wednesday to restructure its debt in court, the country's second publicly listed builder to do so in less than six months.
* Xtant Medical announces appointment of Carl O'connell to permanent CEO