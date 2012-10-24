Oct 24 Internet content delivery company Akamai Technologies Inc posted a 14 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by higher margins.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $345.3 million.

Net income rose to $48.2 million, or 27 cents per share, from $42.3 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Akamai helps clients such as Apple Inc and Netflix Inc deliver content faster by avoiding congestion on the Web.