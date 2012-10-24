Oct 24 Akamai Technologies Inc beat
Wall Street expectations as the internet content delivery
company reported higher revenue in its cloud computing and media
delivery segments.
Shares of the company, which helps firms deliver content
faster by avoiding congestion on the Web, were up 5.5 percent in
after-market trade.
Akamai has been benefiting from a strong demand for online
videos and companies spending more on internet initiatives to
cut costs.
"Even though IT spending globally is under a lot of
pressure, it is not showing up in our results because one of the
things the CIOs are doing is to move businesses to the cloud,"
Chief Executive Paul Sagan told Reuters.
Cloud services revenue was up 22 percent and media or
content delivery was up 23 percent, Sagan said. Total revenue
rose 22 percent to $345 million.
Net income rose to $42.3 million, or 27 cents per share, in
the third quarter, from $48.2 million, or 23 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents on
revenue of $338.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"If you hold constant for currency, the business outside of
North America was up 30 percent year-over-year which I think was
a big surprise given the economic uncertainty particularly in
EMEA," Sagan said.
Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts- based company were
trading at $38.69 in after-market trade. They closed at $36.11
on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.