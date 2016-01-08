Jan 8 Akashi Therapeutics Inc, a U.S.-based
biotech funded by DMD patient foundations, said it would get up
to $100 million under a partnership with Germany's Grunenthal SA
for developing a drug for the muscle-wasting disorder.
DMD, or Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is a genetic disorder
for which there is currently no treatment and is a keenly
watched area in drug development.
The progressive degenerative disorder hampers muscle
movement and affects one in 3,600 newborn boys, most of whom die
by the age of 30.
Akashi, which until now was running trials on funds from
more than 25 DMD patient foundations, will now be able to
quicken development aggressively, CEO Marc Blaustein told
Reuters.
"We also now have the resources to move our other drugs to
the clinic," he added.
Grunenthal will make upfront and milestone payments to
Akashi on the development of its lead DMD drug, HT-100,
currently being tested in early stage studies.
BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics
Inc and PTC Therapeutics Inc are leading the
development of a drug for the disorder.
An advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in November expressed doubt over the
effectiveness of BioMarin's drug, while Sarepta faces a similar
panel by end-January.
Akashi is taking a novel approach to treat DMD, unlike
BioMarin's and Sarepta's drugs that look to boost dystrophin
production.
DMD is caused by a gene mutation that leads to low
production of dystrophin, a protein that is an important part of
the muscle tissue.
Akashi's drug candidates focus on targeting the way the
disease manifests itself, for instance, reducing muscle
inflammation and promoting muscle fiber growth.
Apart from HT 100, which focuses on fibrosis, inflammation
and muscle regeneration, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Akashi
is also testing DT-200, which increases muscle mass.
The third drug in the company's pipeline, AT-300, which is
derived from Tarantula venom, addresses calcium imbalances in
muscles.
Grunenthal is a family owned pharmaceutical company known
for its pain treatments.
