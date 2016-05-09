BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 Akastuki Financial Group Inc :
* Says the co repurchases 87,000 shares for 34 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 25
* Says accumulatively repurchased 188,500 shares for 75.6 million yen in total as of April 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/m6lX8B
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)