May 9 Akastuki Financial Group Inc :

* Says the co repurchases 87,000 shares for 34 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 25

* Says accumulatively repurchased 188,500 shares for 75.6 million yen in total as of April 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/m6lX8B

