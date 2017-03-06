UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBAI, March 6 Turkey's Akbank has mandated banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the United States ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark 144A/RegS bond sale, a document issued by a lead bank showed on Monday.
The banks are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank.
The Turkish lender will start its roadshows on Monday, March 6 in London. A benchmark subordinated Tier 2 offer could follow. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts