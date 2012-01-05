BRIEF-DIC Asset FY adjusted profit up at EUR 26.9 million
* Raises dividend again after outperformance in 2016, and foresees bright outlook for 2017
ISTANBUL Jan 5 Ziya Akkurt has left his post as the chief executive of Turkish lender Akbank, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
No further details were immediately available.
* Qtrly net profit 50.4 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2lxY7Lr) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 45 percent after outlays on claims from natural disasters such as Hurricane Matthew and an earthquake in New Zealand proved costly.