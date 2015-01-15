BRIEF-Egypt's SODIC signs EGP 1.3 bln credit facility agreement with AAIB
April 5 Sixth of October Development and Investment
ISTANBUL Jan 15 Turkish lender Akbank said on Thursday it had mandated Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs International, ING, Mizuho Securities and Standard Chartered Bank for a eurobond issue.
Bankers said it would be a five-year, dollar denominated issue with a volume of $500 million, with initial price guidance of midswaps +287.5 basis points.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler)
MOSCOW, April 5 The Russian central bank's key rate does not influence the country's economic growth that much, German Gref, the chief executive of Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday.
April 5 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :