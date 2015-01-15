ISTANBUL Jan 15 Turkish lender Akbank said on Thursday it had mandated Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs International, ING, Mizuho Securities and Standard Chartered Bank for a eurobond issue.

Bankers said it would be a five-year, dollar denominated issue with a volume of $500 million, with initial price guidance of midswaps +287.5 basis points.

