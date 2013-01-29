BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
Says to consider private placement of ncds
ISTANBUL Jan 29 The initial price guidance on Turkish lender Akbank's lira-denominated Eurobond is 7.6 percent, bankers said on Tuesday, with final pricing expected on Wednesday.
Akbank's issue will be the first Turkish lira Eurobond issued by a domestic borrower and is a move party to address a mismatch between maturity terms for assets and liabilities, a problem for the Turkish banking sector in general.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.