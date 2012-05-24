(Adds details, quote, background)

ISTANBUL May 24 Turkish lender Akbank said Citigroup, which has a 20 percent stake in the bank, has started selling a 10.1 percent stake of Thursday.

"No investor will be allowed to buy more than a five percent stake," Akbank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The bank said Citigroup would hold the remaining 9.9 percent stake for three years. It bought into Akbank in January 2007.

Citigroup is selling 404 million shares in Akbank via an accelerated offering, a source close to the deal said earlier on Thursday.

"We deem that this transaction will exert further pressure on the market due to the enormous size of the offering. At the low end of the offering price range, Akbank's upside potential to our target will be around 20-25 percent. Negative," wrote Bulent Sengonul, research manager at Is Investment.

Citi is offering the shares at 5.20 to 5.50 lira each, the source added, which represents a discount of between 5.2 and 10.3 percent to Akbank's closing share price of 5.8 lira. At the top of that guidance range the sale would raise 2.22 billion lira ($1.2 billion) for Citi.

"Possible buyers are seen as local or foreign investment funds, pensions funds, investment joint-ventures," Akbank said.

Citigroup obtained the necessary prior authorisation from Turkish banking watchdog BDDK to reduce its ownership to below 10 percent on May 11.

On March 23, Akbank said Citigroup's decision to reduce its stake in the bank was part of a move to prepare for Basel III rule and technical reasons related to Citibank. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Jason Neely)