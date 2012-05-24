(Adds details, quote, background)
ISTANBUL May 24 Turkish lender Akbank
said Citigroup, which has a 20 percent stake in
the bank, has started selling a 10.1 percent stake of Thursday.
"No investor will be allowed to buy more than a five percent
stake," Akbank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock
Exchange.
The bank said Citigroup would hold the remaining 9.9 percent
stake for three years. It bought into Akbank in January 2007.
Citigroup is selling 404 million shares in Akbank via an
accelerated offering, a source close to the deal said earlier on
Thursday.
"We deem that this transaction will exert further pressure
on the market due to the enormous size of the offering. At the
low end of the offering price range, Akbank's upside potential
to our target will be around 20-25 percent. Negative," wrote
Bulent Sengonul, research manager at Is Investment.
Citi is offering the shares at 5.20 to 5.50 lira each, the
source added, which represents a discount of between 5.2 and
10.3 percent to Akbank's closing share price of 5.8 lira. At the
top of that guidance range the sale would raise 2.22 billion
lira ($1.2 billion) for Citi.
"Possible buyers are seen as local or foreign investment
funds, pensions funds, investment joint-ventures," Akbank said.
Citigroup obtained the necessary prior authorisation from
Turkish banking watchdog BDDK to reduce its ownership to below
10 percent on May 11.
On March 23, Akbank said Citigroup's decision to reduce its
stake in the bank was part of a move to prepare for Basel III
rule and technical reasons related to Citibank.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Jason Neely)