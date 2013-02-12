ISTANBUL Feb 12 Turkish lender Akbank aims to achieve a loan volume of 160 billion lira ($90 billion) and assets of 250 billion lira ($140 billion) in the next three years, the bank's chief executive Hakan Binbasgil said.

Speaking to reporters late on Monday, he said the bank envisaged annual growth of 16 percent in assets, 20 percent in loans and 16 percent in deposits in the next three years.

He forecast that the banking sector as a whole in the next three years would have annual growth of 14 percent in assets, 18 percent in loans and 14 percent in deposits.

Akbank will open 50 new branches this year, planning to create employment for some 400-500 people, he said.

