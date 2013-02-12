BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
ISTANBUL Feb 12 Turkish lender Akbank aims to achieve a loan volume of 160 billion lira ($90 billion) and assets of 250 billion lira ($140 billion) in the next three years, the bank's chief executive Hakan Binbasgil said.
Speaking to reporters late on Monday, he said the bank envisaged annual growth of 16 percent in assets, 20 percent in loans and 16 percent in deposits in the next three years.
He forecast that the banking sector as a whole in the next three years would have annual growth of 14 percent in assets, 18 percent in loans and 14 percent in deposits.
Akbank will open 50 new branches this year, planning to create employment for some 400-500 people, he said.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.