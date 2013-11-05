ISTANBUL Nov 5 Turkey's Akbank said on Tuesday its net profit had fallen to 562.7 million lira ($279 million) in the third quarter, below market expectations and down from 779 million lira a year earlier.

The bank was expected to post net profit of around 592 million lira for the period, according to a Reuters poll.

($1 = 2.0162 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)