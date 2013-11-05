BRIEF-Freeman Fintech updates on net gains and losses for 11-mnths ended 28 Feb
* Recorded net gain on disposal of subsidiaries of approximately HK$150 million for eleven months ended 28 February 2017
ISTANBUL Nov 5 Turkey's Akbank said on Tuesday its net profit had fallen to 562.7 million lira ($279 million) in the third quarter, below market expectations and down from 779 million lira a year earlier.
The bank was expected to post net profit of around 592 million lira for the period, according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 2.0162 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* FY net profit 159,318 dinars versus 89,503 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2mwFx99) Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: