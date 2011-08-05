* Q2 net profit 640 mln lira vs 632 mln forecast

* Q2 net interest income drops more than 20 pct

ISTANBUL Aug 5 Turkish lender Akbank said on Friday that its net profit fell by 16 percent in the second quarter as net interest margins narrowed.

Net profit fell to 640.3 million lira ($552 million), narrowly beating the average forecast of 632.1 million lira given in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"The main reason for the profit decline is the contracting net interest income due to a more narrow interest margin,", said analyst Sadrettin Bagci at Yatirim Finansman Securities.

A fall in profitability at Turkish banks reflects in particular recent hikes in reserve requirement ratios and a narrowing of net interest margins, Turkey's banking regulator BDDK Chairman Tevfik Bilgin told Reuters on Friday.

His comments came as the BDDK announced that Turkish banks' net profit fell 15.2 percent year-on-year to 10.315 billion lira ($5.9 billion) in the first half.

Akbank's net interest income in the second quarter dropped more than 20 percent to 859.4 million lira.

Akbank's loans increased by 21.8 percent to 64.42 billion lira from 2010-end, within the range of Central Bank's maximum 25 percent loan growth for banks.

The BDDK said banks' loans stood at 620.4 billion lira at the end of June, up 3.7 percent from 598.4 billion lira at the end of May. (Writing by Seda Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Erica Billingham)