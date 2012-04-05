BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
ISTANBUL, April 5 Turkish lender Akbank said on Thursday it had mandated its headquarters to issue bank bonds worth up to 3 billion lira ($1.67 billion) of different maturities in domestic markets.
Akbank made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.7942 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago