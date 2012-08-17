ISTANBUL Aug 17 Turkish lender Akbank said on Friday it secured a one-year syndicated loan worth $1.5 billion from international markets.

The loan will consist of two tranches of $450 million and 857 million euro ($1.06 billion) with a total cost of 135 basis points over LIBOR/EURIBOR, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)