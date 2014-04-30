BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings-says FY profit RMB 966.9 mln
March 22 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkish lender Akbank on Wednesday posted a net profit of 651.5 million lira ($307 million) for the first quarter, a 25 percent decline from the same period a year ago but nonetheless beating market expectations.
Akbank, controlled by Istanbul-based Sabanci Holding , had been expected to show net income of 582 million lira in the period, according to a Reuters poll of 13 analysts.
The bank's loan book stood at 110.8 billion lira, it said. ($1 = 2.12 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
March 22 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Uber Technologies Inc plans to keep co-founder Travis Kalanick as chief executive following a series of damaging events at the ride services company, a member of its board said on Tuesday in a rare call with reporters.
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016