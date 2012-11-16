BRIEF-Lloyd's of London names Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman
* Carnegie-Brown is to become chairman following meeting of council where appointment was approved unanimously
ISTANBUL Nov 16 Turkish bank Akbank said on Friday it had signed a $500 million loan agreement with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).
The loan will go to help businesses finance imports of Japanese products, according to a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Carnegie-Brown is to become chairman following meeting of council where appointment was approved unanimously
Feb 20 Deputy Chairman of Banco Popular , Roberto Higuera:
CASABLANCA, Feb 20 The court-appointed manager of Morocco's oil refiner Samir said on Monday he had received about 20 offers for the company from foreign investors.