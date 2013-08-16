(Adds details)
ISTANBUL Aug 16 Turkish lender Akbank
said on Friday it had secured from international
markets a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches of $419.5
million and 779 million euros ($1.03 billion).
It said the loan will be used for foreign trade financing
and will have a total cost of LIBOR +0.75 percent and EURIBOR
+0.75 percent.
The total cost was 60 basis points less than the level of
135 basis points in its one-year syndicated loan worth $1.5
billion in August last year.
The bank said in a statement 38 banks from 19 countries took
part in the syndication. Since 1993 Akbank has secured $22.5
billion in 34 syndicated loans.
($1 = 0.7546 euros)
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editihg by Nick Tattersall)