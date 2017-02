ISTANBUL Nov 4 Turkish lender Akbank said on Friday it posted an unconsolidated net profit of 459.9 million lira ($262.3 million) in the third quarter, below a forecast of 515 million lira.

Akbank said 9-month net profit was 1.84 billion lira ($1 billion) and third quarter net interest income was 925.3 million lira.

It said loans and receivables totalled 68.5 billion lira ($39.1 billion) at the end of the third quarter. Akbank posted a consolidated net profit of 561.5 million lira ($320.2 million) in the third quarter. ($1 = 1.754 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)