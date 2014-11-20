BRIEF-CPD FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 3.9 mln zlotys YoY
* Said on Friday that its FY 2016 revenue was 20.0 million zlotys ($5.02 million) versus 18.7 million zlotys a year ago
Nov 20 Akcept Finance SA :
* Signs annex to factoring contract with a construction company raising factoring limit to 400,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
NAIROBI/SAO PAULO, March 20 Angola's authorities have ignored the admission by a Brazilian firm that it paid $50 million in bribes to secure contracts in the country, activists say, despite demands from watchdogs that it join international investigations into the corruption.
March 20 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, plans to buy more such assets, in a market which its chief executive said was worth about 300 billion pounds ($372.3 billion).