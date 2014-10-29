Oct 29 Akcept Finance :

* Said on Tuesday it signed an annex to factoring contract raising the value of factoring limit to 365,000 zlotys from 265,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEB2871678]

* Signed second annex to factoring contract raising the value of factoring limit to 350,000 zlotys from 300,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEB2871680]

