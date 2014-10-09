Fitch Assigns Ratings to APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895216 SYDNEY, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust's residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by first-ranking prime Australian mortgages originated by Suncorp-Metway Limited (Suncorp, A+/Stable/F1). The ratings are as follows: AUD1,150m Class