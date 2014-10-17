BRIEF-Pace Holdings says TPG's Peterson and 2 others will join the board after Playa deal closing
* says TPG Partner's Karl Peterson has been appointed to board, along with Paul Hackwell, and Tom Klein Source text for Eikon:
Oct 17 Akcept Finance SA :
* Says signs factoring contract with renewable limit of 100,000 zlotys with retail company for indefinite period of time Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
March 13 A likely rate hike in the United States has pushed up the U.S. Treasury yields over the past three weeks, closing up the gap between the Asian countries' yields.
* Singapore exchange ltd - raises pro-rata renounceable rights issue cap to 100% of share capital