Oct 27 Akebia Therapeutics Inc said its lead experimental drug was successful in raising and maintaining hemoglobin levels in certain patients with anemia related to chronic kidney disease.

The mid-stage study tested the oral drug, AKB-6548, against a placebo for 20 weeks in non-dialysis patients.

Some patients with chronic kidney disease suffer from anemia due to the body's inability to produce red blood cells in response to lower oxygen levels caused by the progressive loss of kidney function.

