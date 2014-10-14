BRIEF-Greenbay Properties to increase equity raise to 2 bln rand
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 14 Akelius Residential Publ AB :
* Says buys 798 apartments in Berlin
* Says price per square meter is 13,000 Swedish crowns
* Says together with this deal Akelius has 11,000 apartments in Berlin and 19,500 apartments in Germany Source text: bit.ly/11hyd35 Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sold its 38-percent stake in Estonian road construction company Trev-2 Group to Baltcap
CHICAGO, March 16 The Republican leadership in Washington says Obamacare is an imploding disaster. But if your income is low and your age is high, the real disaster is the repeal-and-replace healthcare reform bill on offer from U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan.