OSLO Feb 22 The cost of developing Aker BP's
Snadd gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea will
probably ammount to 10 billion crowns ($1.19 billion), a
preliminary estimate by the company showed on Wednesday.
The discovery will be developed in two phases by using
subsea templates tied back to the Skarv floating production,
storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).
Current estimates are 6 billion crowns for the first phase,
and 4 billion crowns for the second phase, a company spokesman
said.
The costs will be finalised when Aker BP submits a plan for
development and operations (PDO) later this year, with
production expected to start in 2020, he added.
Snadd's ownership is identical to that of the Skarv field,
in which operator Aker BP has a 23.84 percent stake, Statoil
holds 36.16 percent, DEA holds 28.08 percent and PGNiG
11.92 percent.
The top owners of Aker BP are Aker ASA and BP Plc
.
($1 = 8.3772 Norwegian crowns)
