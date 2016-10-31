OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) -

** Aker BP, partner at Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup oil field, expects further capex cuts at the field

** CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik says "I will leave it to the operator but the markets are continuing to be bearish. There is a lot of work to be done, also regarding procurement, that's why we expect trajectory on the costs to continue down."

** Latest capex estimate from operator Statoil from end of August is NOK 99 billion Norwegian crown for phase one (nominal in project FX), down from NOK 123 billion in PDO (plan for development and operations)

** CAPEX (Full-field) is NOK 140 to 170 billion (real in project FX), down from NOK 170-220 billion

** Capex for phase 1 gives a break-even below 25 USD/barrel, production capacity 440,000 barrel of oil per dag while phase two will increase capacity to 660,000 barrels per day

** Swedish Lundin and Danish AP Moeller Maersk are also partners in Johan Sverdrup

** Hersvik made the statements during Aker BP's Q3 earnings call on Monday

** Core earnings and net profit beat expectations and the newly formed company also announced a dividend as promised when the merger between Det norske and BP's Norwegian assets was announced in June this year

** CEO says will pay an annual dividend of at least $250 mln, or $0.185 per share per quarter, until Johan Sverdrup comes on stream late in 2019, then dividend will increase further

** CEO says dividend guidance is a floor going forward and based on current assessment of the future, including debt, cashflow, oil price, forex

** CEO says still has room to make acquisitions and paying dividend

** CEO says the company continues to pursue options both to grow company and to increase dividend capacity

** Aker BP shares are up 3.2 percent at 134.1 crowns compared to a drop of 0.1 percent in Oslo benchmark share index

** Analysts say report is strong and dividend on the upside of expectations (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)