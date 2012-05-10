BERGEN May 10 Aker ASA's AKER.OL> subsidiaries are close to full capacity in their offshore oil rig construction yards, the company said on Thursday.

"The offshore yard capacity is almost sold out," Aker ASA Chief Executive Oeyvind Eriksen told an energy conference.

Aker holds controlling stakes in offshore development firms Aker Solutions and Kvaerner. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)