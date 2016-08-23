* Aker sold fisheries units, bet on long-term demand for oil, gas

* Says more deals coming in offshore service shipping

* Says $1.3 billion BP deal boosts acquisition capacity

By Terje Solsvik

OSLO, Aug 23 Aker, one of the most acquisitive European companies throughout the oil industry slump, aims to snap up smaller hydrocarbon producers on the Norwegian shelf as well as offshore service vessel operators, its CEO told Reuters.

Picking up assets at deep discounts to earlier valuations, industrial holding company Aker has used the downturn to expand its portfolio and boost cash-flow prospects, while its share price has surged 90 percent since January to an eight-year high.

"Aker's fundamental view is that oil and gas will be the most important sources of energy to coming generations," Chief Executive Oeyvind Eriksen said in an interview.

"We expect long-term demand to remain high and want to use the current downturn to position ourselves in ways that allow us to play a bigger and more important role in oil and gas."

In June, Aker and its listed oil unit Det norske agreed a $1.3 billion cash-and-shares takeover of BP Norway, the acquiring firms' fifth oil and gas deal in eight months, while Aker announced a maiden investment in the debt-ridden offshore service vessel industry and the sale of two fisheries firms.

The deal with BP merges Det norske's cash-hungry portfolio of ongoing field developments with the money-generating mid- and late-phase fields of BP, and will allow the new firm to pay quarterly dividends.

Aker will hold a 40 percent stake and BP 30 percent in Det norske, which will be renamed Aker BP. And while bigger than most of its transactions, the deal fits Aker's pattern of turning its firms into cash-generating units.

"When I became CEO in 2009, Aker was more like a venture firm, bankrolling the business and growth of a portfolio of firms," Eriksen said, adding that the company was now significantly more robust.

"One of our overarching goals is that the companies we own must pay a rising dividend to Aker year by year," Eriksen said.

The price of North Sea Brent crude has recovered from a low of $28 a barrel in January to around $50, but is still down 57 percent from its 2014 peak and could trigger more deal-making.

"Many oil firms on the Norwegian continental shelf are considering their options. Not necessarily aiming to sell, but discussing topics such as whether they'd be better served by owning a smaller stake in a larger unit," Eriksen said.

"It's been a fundamental goal to build countercyclical investment capacity," he added. "If anything, our capacity for acquisitions is growing, not least thanks to the Aker BP deal."

Some of the money will go into the offshore service vessel industry, which has seen a large reduction in business as oil firms cut back on exploration, and where the major players are attempting to restructure billions of dollars in debt.

An investment and a convertible loan totalling 500 million Norwegian crowns ($61 million) will leave Aker with up to 47 percent of Solstad Offshore, which owns 44 vessels but had 11.8 billion crowns in debt at the end of the first quarter.

Following a debt restructuring, Solstad is taking over competitor REM Offshore and should be expected to do more deals.

"There will be more restructuring, consolidation and changes in the offshore service vessel segment. It's a necessity. Aker will work with Solstad, and through Solstad, to take part in that," Eriksen said.

"We'll show discipline, however. The service vessel industry must abide by the laws of economic gravity, and today the numbers simply don't add up. We view it as a high-risk opportunity, which will require discipline and thoroughness to avoid missteps," he added. ($1 = 8.2291 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Dale Hudson)