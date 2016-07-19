OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) -
* Holding company Aker, the main owner of oil
company Det norske, offshore supply firm Solstad
Offshore and shipping firm Ocean Yield among
others, says Rem Offshore needs to participate in the
consolidation of the industry
* Aker's CEO Oevind Eriksen says that is why "we chose to
vote against the proposed restructuring plan at the company's
bondholders meeting on 18 July, when our alternative proposal
was rejected by REM Offshore".
* Aker will, together with Solstad, pursue efforts to find
an industrial solution for REM Offshore in the best interest of
creditors and other relevant stakeholders
* Eriksen says Aker will keep delivering on its strategy to
use its strong balance sheet and considerable network of banks
and industrial partners to capitalise on attractive
opportunities in challenging markets
* The NOK 1.0 billion bridge loan to Ocean Yield to
finance the investment in new container vessels will support
continued growth in dividends and provide further portfolio and
counterparty diversification, Eriksen says
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)