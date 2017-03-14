OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker
ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its
holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it
is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.
Financial daily Finansavisen late on Monday reported that
U.S. oilfield services firm Halliburton was close to
signing a deal to buy Aker Solutions or its key subsea unit.
"We're a listed company with stakes in eight different
companies. Many are contacting us, and a natural part of what we
do is to talk to others, but we have nothing new to say at this
point," Aker spokesman Atle Kigen said.
"We have no plans to issue a stock exchange notice," he
added.
