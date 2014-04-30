* Slimmed-down firm to focus on subsea, deepwater
* New entity will be an investment vehicle
* Drilling tech, maintenance markets weak
* Subsea outlook strong
* Share falls 4 pct after initially gaining 3 pct
(Adds CEO, analysts, stock)
By Balazs Koranyi and Henrik Stolen
OSLO, April 30 Oil services firm Aker Solutions
said on Wednesday it would split into two, keeping its
best assets in a streamlined firm under new management as the
market sours for several of its top business segments.
Aker Solutions, part of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge
Røkke's business empire and one of the biggest players in the
North Sea, will focus on its subsea and deepwater operations,
hoping to erase the stock's historical discount to its peers and
leaving some of its unloved assets in an investment vehicle.
"The new Aker Solutions is an integrated oil services
provider and we position (the spun-off entity) Akastor as a new
oil services investment company," Chief Executive Øyvind Eriksen
said. "M&A will be part of the mandate of Akastor from day one.
It doesn't mean Akastor will start a divestment programme."
Oil firms have cut back investment plans this year, delaying
and cancelling projects and asking service companies to reduce
costs, particularly on engineering and maintenance.
Service companies, which handle everything from design to
drilling, are meanwhile focusing their efforts on more
integration and improved projects execution after big delays and
cost blow-outs on some of the biggest projects around the globe.
Aker Solutions has a track record for selling off
under-performing businesses. It sold its well-intervention
business and mooring and loading unit late last year. It also
sold Kvaerner in 2011 in a similar move and has been
planning to sell its oilfield services business for years.
WEAK OUTLOOK
Aker Solutions will keep the subsea, engineering and
maintenance business and Akastor will get drilling technology,
oilfield services and process systems.
"The 'new' Aker Solutions is the 'core' of the Aker
Solutions business in our view, with synergies across divisions,
attractive market positions and a capital light and cash
generative business model," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
The slimmed-down Aker Solutions will keep 20,000 workers,
two-thirds of the revenue and about 60 percent of the core
earnings. More importantly, it will keep the subsea business,
the company's crown jewel, which recently signed a cooperation
deal with oil services giant Baker Hughes.
The leaner Aker Solutions will be headed by Luis Araujo, the
company's regional president in Brazil, while Eriksen will stay
on as the firm's chairman.
"We expect that this will lead to a reduced conglomerate
discount overall with upside potential on asset sales, which is
the end-game for the new company," Pareto Securities said.
The stock initially rose nearly 3 percent as investors
cheered the split, but gave up gains after the firm said its
outlook remained murky in several key areas because of
investment cuts by oil majors across the globe.
At 0910 GMT, the stock was down 4 percent with investors
also focusing on lower-than-expected earnings. Analysts estimate
that Aker Solutions is trading at a 15-20 percent discount to
its peers, broadly in line with its historical discount.
Aker said on Wednesday its drilling technology business, to
be put into the new firm, faced a difficult future because
margins are shrinking, drilling activity is cooling and new rig
orders are drying up.
Its maintenance and modification business, one of the top
units in the new company, is also struggling with a poor market
as energy firms sharply reduce their spending in the North Sea,
one of the world's most mature markets, Eriksen said.
But in subsea, which has grown to become the firm's top
business unit, the outlook remains bright as offshore oil firms
increasingly opt for subsea equipment instead of traditional
platform-based technology.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and
Gareth Jones)