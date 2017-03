OSLO, June 27 Norway's Aker Solutions has won a five-year contract from Statoil for maintenance and modification services at the heavy oil Mariner field in the British section of the North Sea, Aker Solutions said on Friday.

The value of the contract was not disclosed. The contract has an extension option of up to four years. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Balazs Koranyi)