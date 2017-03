OSLO May 24 Aker ASA : * Says successful placement of NOK 2 billion bond issues * Says five year bond was closed at NOK 1.3 billion and the seven year bond was closed at NOK 700 million * Says settlement date is expected to be 6 June 2013 * Aker ASA had planned to issue NOK 3 bln worth of unsecured bonds (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)