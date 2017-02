OSLO Nov 1 Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a well technology company from X3M for eight million dollars.

X3M is a provider of down-hole intervention service tools and technology products with operations in Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Aker Solutions said.

"The acquisition will grow Aker Solutions' well intervention technology and service portfolio worldwide as well as increase the company's presence in the important Middle East market," the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)