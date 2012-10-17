OSLO Oct 17 AKER SOLUTIONS ASA

* Aker Solutions has signed a contract with ENI for the Block 15\06 West Hub development project in the Angolan deep water region.

* The contract value is approximately USD 50 million (NOK 300 million).

* Aker Solutions' scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and supply of static and dynamic steel tube umbilicals, totalling 34 kilometres, in addition to associated equipment and hardware.