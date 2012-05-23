OSLO May 23 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions is considering issuing new unsecured bonds in the Norwegian bond market with a June 6, 2017 maturity, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The purpose of the contemplated bond issuance is for general corporate purposes," it said in a statement.

Nordea Markets, SEB Merchant Banking and Swedbank First Securities are acting as joint managers for the issuance. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)