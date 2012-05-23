UPDATE 2-Oil dips on record U.S. inventories, but OPEC cuts lend some support
* But U.S. crude production is rising, inventories at record highs (Re-leads, updates prices)
OSLO May 23 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions is considering issuing new unsecured bonds in the Norwegian bond market with a June 6, 2017 maturity, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The purpose of the contemplated bond issuance is for general corporate purposes," it said in a statement.
Nordea Markets, SEB Merchant Banking and Swedbank First Securities are acting as joint managers for the issuance. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* But U.S. crude production is rising, inventories at record highs (Re-leads, updates prices)
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
* Hong Kong stocks at new five-month highs on renewed inflows