OSLO, July 19 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has won a contract to deliver a deepwater drilling riser system to Atwood Oceanics for an undisclosed sum, it said on Thursday.

The drilling riser system is scheduled to be delivered in the autumn of 2013, it added.

The contract has been booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2012.

