BRIEF-Polaris Industries CEO Scott Wine's FY 2016 total compensation $5.46 Mln
* CEO Scott Wine's fy 2016 total compensation $5.46 million versus $7.11 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndW8MA Further company coverage:
OSLO Nov 22 Oil services firm Aker Solutions has agreed to sell its well intervention business to Swedish private equity firm EQT for an enterprise value of 4 billion crowns ($654.31 million), it said on Friday.
Aker Solutions will book a gain before any earn-out of between 1.8 billion and 1.9 billion crowns from the deal, which is predominantly structured as a share sale, it added.
"The agreement includes an earn-out provision where Aker Solutions will receive 25 percent of any internal rate of return exceeding 12 percent a year on EQT's equity investment," Aker Solutions said. ($1 = 6.1134 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Inc reports 5.07 percent passive stake in Trade Desk Inc as of February 28 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndVhM3 Further company coverage:
* Toscafund Asset Management held 4.53 percent of the Genoa-based bank as of March 3, down from 5.12 percent as of Feb. 18 - regulatory filing