OSLO, June 7 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions aims to build a London-based engineering hub that could employ up to 1,700 people, thereby creating 1,300 new jobs by 2015, it said on Thursday.

The initiative is a result of higher activity on global oil and gas markets, which drives demand for the company's technology and services, the company said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)