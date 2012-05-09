* Q1 EBITDA NOK 1.00 bln vs 925 mln seen in poll
* Says sees strong demand in most regions
OSLO May 9 Aker Solutions, Norway's
flagship oil services company, reported first-quarter earnings
above forecasts on Wednesday and said there was continued strong
demand in most markets.
High oil prices have boosted exploration and investments in
existing oil fields, and a high number of deepwater drilling
projects offshore Brazil and West Africa in particular have
increased demand for advanced drill rigs and subsea equipment.
"In general the company experiences strong demand for its
services in most regions of the world, and tendering activity is
high," the firm said on Wednesday.
Aker Solutions said the subsea market was showing strong
growth, and that the company was tendering for "major
opportunities" in the North Sea, Brazil, Asia Pacific and West
Africa, while it saw a strong trend favouring more complex and
deepwater fields in the global offshore industry.
Its January-March earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items,
rose to 1.00 billion Norwegian crowns ($171.33 million) from 682
million in the year-ago period, adjusted for one-off items,
above analysts' mean forecast for 925 million.
Sales rose by 15.7 percent to 9.8 billion crowns, somewhat
below expectations, while the order intake of 11.3 billion
compared to an anticipated 11.0 billion.
"The start of the second quarter has also been inspiring,"
the firm's acting Chief Executive Oeyvind Eriksen said.
The company targets revenue growth of 9-15 percent on
average per year from 2011 to 2015.
($1 = 5.8366 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)