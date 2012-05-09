(Adds chairman, detail, share)
* Q1 EBITDA NOK 1.00 bln vs 925 mln seen in poll
* Says sees strong demand in most regions
* Maintains guidance of above 15 pct organic growth in 2012
* CFO says may be hard to keep margin above 10 pct in 2012
By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen
OSLO, May 9 Aker Solutions, Norway's
flagship oil services company, said it saw continued strong
demand in most markets as it reported first-quarter earnings
above forecasts on Wednesday.
High oil prices have boosted exploration and investments in
existing oil fields, and a large number of deepwater drilling
projects offshore Brazil and West Africa in particular have
increased demand for advanced drill rigs and subsea equipment.
"In general the company experiences strong demand for its
services in most regions of the world, and tendering activity is
high," the firm said on Wednesday.
The firm stuck to its guidance for organic revenue growth
above 15 percent this year, Acting Chief Executive and Chairman
Oeyvind Eriksen told a news conference.
The company is still coming to grips with costly problems
related to delays in delivery of subsea equipment to Petrobras
in Brazil, a key growth market, but these operations
are going according to the revised plan, Aker Solutions said.
Aker Solutions said the subsea market was showing strong
growth, and that the company was tendering for "major
opportunities" in the North Sea, Brazil, Asia Pacific and West
Africa, while it saw a strong trend favouring more complex and
deepwater fields in the global offshore industry.
In spite of its Brazilian problems, the firm's operating
margin improved to 10.2 percent in the January-March quarter,
from 8.8 percent in the year-ago period.
It may prove difficult to maintain a double-digit margin
throughout 2012, Chief Financial Officer Leif Borge told a news
conference, but the firm still aims to raise margins long term.
"We're not happy unless we can see margins in line with, or
above, those of our competitors," he told Reuters.
The company's long-term target is a margin of 13-15 percent.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, rose to 1.00
billion Norwegian crowns ($171.33 million) from 682 million in
the year-ago period, above analysts' mean forecast for 925
million.
Sales rose by 15.7 percent to 9.8 billion crowns, somewhat
below expectations, while the order intake of 11.3 billion
compared to an anticipated 11.0 billion.
The company targets revenue growth of 9-15 percent on
average per year from 2011 to 2015.
Shares in Aker Solutions reversed an initial rise to trade
broadly unchanged at 0911 GMT while the Oslo benchmark index
was up 0.2 percent.
($1 = 5.8366 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)