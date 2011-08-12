* Q2 EBITDA 636 mln crowns, vs 708 mln forecast

* EPS 0.45 crown, vs 1.37 crowns forecast

* Order backlog 45.95 bln crowns, vs 40.8 bln forecast

* Says "quality costs" weighed on Q2 results

* Shares fall 6 percent

(Updates share, adds quotes)

By Gwladys Fouche and Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Aug 12 Aker Solutions , Norway's flagship oil services company, missed quarterly earnings forecasts, hit by operational problems and unexpected extra costs, knocking its shares.

Aker Solutions said its performance was affected by problems in Brazil that cost 130 million Norwegian crowns ($24 million) an arbitration ruling with Chevron resulting in a loss of 57 million.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell a quarter to 636 million Norwegian crowns, compared with a consensus for 708 million in a Reuters poll.

Earnings per share came in at 0.45 crown, versus expectations for 1.37 crowns.

Aker Solutions had warned of the arbitration ruling, related to the delivery of an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico, earlier in the summer, but not of the problems in Latin America.

"(In Brazil) we have had too many inexperienced people people, we have delivered poorly and suffered time pressures," executive chairman Oeyvind Eriksen told reporters, adding the company was taking steps to improve its performance.

Aker Solutions shares were down 6.4 percent to 68.2 crowns at 0858 GMT when the Oslo benchmark index was down 0.9 percent.

"It is a little weak on the top line, EBITDA is somewhat weaker than expected and there are some extra costs we were not aware of. It is negative that they are still struggling with those problems," Fordsfinans analyst Petter Narvestad said. "At the same time the order backlog is way ahead of expectations."

Aker Solutions order backlog rose 18 percent to 45.95 billion crowns, beating a forecast for 40.8 billion.

Going forward, the company said it saw good demand in all markets, with high oil prices continuing to fuel exploration and production, and it was looking at acquisition opportunities.

"We are looking ... both in terms of technology and in terms of geographic expansion," Eriksen said.

The oil services sector has seen strong demand in recent months as oil and gas firms search for new reserves, especially in deepwater offshore areas, to boost existing production and replace ageing offshore installations.

Sector leader Schlumberger said in July it was particularly optimistic for demand related to the deepwater market when it presented quarterly results.

Unlike Aker Solutions, Schlumberger and rival Halliburton both saw their quarterly profit boom and beat expectations. (Additional reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord in Oslo; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Dan Lalor) ($1 = 5.512 Norwegian crowns)