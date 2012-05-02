OSLO May 2 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has been awarded a "major" contract by Murphy Sabah Oil for the delivery of a subsea production system to a deepwater development in Malaysia, the firm said on Wednesday.

The company did not disclose the contract value, but said the order includes 13 subsea trees, eight manifolds, well jumpers, engineering for topside controls and lifecycle support services (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)