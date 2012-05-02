GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
OSLO May 2 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has been awarded a "major" contract by Murphy Sabah Oil for the delivery of a subsea production system to a deepwater development in Malaysia, the firm said on Wednesday.
The company did not disclose the contract value, but said the order includes 13 subsea trees, eight manifolds, well jumpers, engineering for topside controls and lifecycle support services (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.