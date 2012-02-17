OSLO Feb 17 Aker Solutions, Norway's flagship oil services company, reported fourth-quarter earnings above forecasts and raised its dividend, saying the market outlook was strong.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.05 billion Norwegian crowns ($181.6 million) from 808 million in the year-ago period, well above analysts mean forecast for 811 million.

The company proposed a dividend of 3.90 crowns per share after paying out 2.75 crowns last year, while analysts' median forecast was for a 2.63 crown dividend. ($1 = 5.7825 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)