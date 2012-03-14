OSLO, March 14 Norwegian oil services group Aker Solutions was awarded a front-end engineering and design contract from Statoil to design the world's largest Spar platform for the Aasta Hansteen field off Norway, it said on Wednesday.

Financial details for the Spar platform, a cylinder shaped floating offshore installation, were not disclosed.

Aasta Hansteen, formerly called Luva, is 75 percent held by Statoil, while, ExxonMobil holds 15 percent and ConocoPhillips has 10 percent.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)