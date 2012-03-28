OSLO, March 28 AKER SOLUTIONS

* Has received a Letter of Award from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), to supply a further two drilling equipment packages to the 'Category D' drilling rigs the yard is building for the rig operator Songa Offshore.

* Contract value is undisclosed.

* The two units will be delivered in 2015.

* The contract includes topside drilling equipment, procurement and commissioning of the rigs at the DSME yard.