OSLO, April 20 Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions said it would invest $87 million to expand capacity in its subsea business, the firm said on Friday.

It said the investment was set to double the capacity of its manufacturing plants in Tranby, Norway, and Port Klang, Malaysia, as well as in establishing a new service base in Malaysia.

About 80 percent of the investments will be made this year, it said. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)